Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victor Moses Weds 24 Hours After Losing FA Cup To Arsenal

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids.

The marriage came few days after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

The Chelsea star wedded his long time partner in London today, May 28, 2017.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The pair exchanged marital vows in front of few family members, friends and colleagues.

Moses has a five-year-old son, Brentley and a two-year-old daughter, Nyah.

Moses has managed to keep this family very private, and not much is known about his wife but it is reported that his bride is an English woman of Nigerian descent.

Recall that last Sunday, Moses brought out his family to celebrate the Premier League title win at Stamford Bridge.

The post Victor Moses Weds 24 Hours After Losing FA Cup To Arsenal appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.