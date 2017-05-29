Victor Moses weds Babymama in London

Super Eagles and Chelsea star, Victor Moses has put behind him the FA Cup final flop, as he officially tied the knots with his long time girlfriend.

The Nigerian international’s wedding was coming barely four days after his compatriot and Leicester striker , Ahmed Musa wedded his second wife Juliet Ejue in Abuja.

The ceremony held yesterday in London, saw Moses exchanged marriage vows with Josephine , the mother of his two daughters , less than 24 hours after he was sent off from the epic FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium.

Josephine, a British lady of Jamaican descent, has two girls Bentley and Nyah for the Nigerian international.

Videos of his wedding were also shared by a London based Super Eagles fan, who has close links with the Chelsea star after hooking up with him in the national team during the days of coach Samson Siasia.

The Chelsea right wing back, who was excused from the Corsica international friendly by Coach Gernot Rohr, was expected to join the Super Eagles in Abuja next month for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo.

