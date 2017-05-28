Pages Navigation Menu

Victor Moses weds long time girlfriend in London

Posted on May 28, 2017

Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids. The marriage came a week after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The Chelsea star wedded his long time partner […]

