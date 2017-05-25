Victor Velmo – Nare Ekele (Trap Remix) Ft. Magnito & LK Kuddy

Victor Velmo is here again reassuring us that the long awaited Sprout 2 EP is really close. Velmo serves us another smash hit, A Trap Remix to his acclaimed Hit song “Nare Ekele” Veli Velly is assisted by the New Wave Magnito & LK Kuddy, Kuddy opens the Trap Remix with amazing vocals which would […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

