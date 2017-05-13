Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victoria Kimani, Emma Nyra, Tiwa Savage & More! See First Photos From the #OneAfricaMusicFest in London

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The highly anticipated One Africa Music Festival which is said to be one of the biggest and most exciting festivals to ever hit the UK is currently happening right now at the SSE Arena, Wembly! See first photos of Emma Nyra, Casper Nyovest, Victoria Kimani, Praiz, Awilo Longomba, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Tekno, P Square, DJ […]

The post Victoria Kimani, Emma Nyra, Tiwa Savage & More! See First Photos From the #OneAfricaMusicFest in London appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.