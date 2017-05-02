Victory at last: Nigeria university lecturer reinstated 14 years after unjust dismissal
The associate professor was reinstated after he won his case against the school both at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.
The post Victory at last: Nigeria university lecturer reinstated 14 years after unjust dismissal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
