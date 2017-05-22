VIDEO: Adekunle Gold ft. Moelogo – Only Girl

Adekunle Gold begins a new journey post-YBNL as he serves up the visuals to his collaboration with British-Nigerian singer – Moelogo.

In the visuals Adekunle Gold can be seen jaunting through the city of London, UK with his love interest. The video was directed by Moe Musa.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Adekunle Gold ft. Moelogo – Only Girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

