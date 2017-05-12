Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Aju – Yard

Epiphany Entertainment Star Act, Aju is back with a bang, the cream of the crop who recently dropped his EP returns with a mind blowing visual to his new single titled “Yard”.

Aju is not just a creative artiste, he is unique with his effervescing style of music; he wows his audience with his deep vocals and strong understanding of the key chords.

The video was shot by Catalyst.

