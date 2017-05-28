VIDEO: Ayex – Friendly (J Hus Cover)

After receiving positive reviews from his fans on previous singles such as ‘Broke Boy, She Knows and Papi J’, Ayex covers Jhus’ smash hit ‘Friendly‘ in the most amazing way possible. This is definitely not a poor performance from Ayex because he switched up the vibe into Afro-Beat and made the piece his own. This one is surely going to be fans’ favorite. The visuals to the cover is also in the works, so stay tuned.

Put on the your headphones, switch on your sound systems and jam the song.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch the viral video below!

The post VIDEO: Ayex – Friendly (J Hus Cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

