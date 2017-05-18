VIDEO: Banky W – Kololo

Inspired by, and shot in Dubai, please watch and share the video for Banky W‘s “Kololo“. It was written and directed by Banky Wellington himself.

For those based in Nigeria, Five Lucky Fans will Win a trip for 2 to Dubai courtesy of Dubai Tourism, and Banky W. You can win by doing the following:

1) Follow @visitdubai.af on IG

2) Shoot a 1 min clip with your camera phone to this song… either recreating something from the video, or coming up with your own idea (singing, dancing, comedy, whatever). Copy @visitdubai.AF, @BankyWellington, @OfficialEME, and use the hashtags #BankyWDubaiGiveaway#VisitDubai_AF.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

