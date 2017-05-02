Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Bebe Cool x Sauti Sol – Mbozi Za Malwa

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Legendary Reggae, Dancehall King Bebe Cool (Uganda) and MTV Best Group winners Sauti Sol (Kenya) are thrilled to announce the release of their new video titled ‘MBOZI ZA MALWA’, luganda for conversations that usually take place when friends are having a drink at the locals. The video was shot in Kampala (Uganda) at the Hilton hotel by the renowned music director, Sasha Vybz.

“Bebe Cool is truly a legend and working with him has been great a experience. We got to learn a lot from him throughout the entire audio creation process to the video production. We hope that the song will unify Kenyans and Ugandas more than ‘Matoke’ haha.’’ Said Sauti Sol

‘Watching Sauti Sol singing their verses in Luganda proves that music truly is a universal language for all mankind that we can use to communicate any message’ Bebe cool added in his statement.

Simply put, the video portrays nothing but good vibes at the locals. The song was written by Yesse Oman Rafiki and Sauti Sol, it has a dancehall vibe. Produced by Danz, co- arranged by Sauti Sol the song was mixed and mastered by Ogopa Inc.

Video below:

