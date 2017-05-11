Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Beckham makes acting debut in ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former footballer and England national team captain, David Beckham has made acting debut in a new classical movie “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.”


The ex-international made cameo appearance in the trailer of the highly awaited blockbuster released on Tuesday ahead of the film’s premiere on May 19.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Beckham, who also played for Manchester United , having conquered the world of football, now appears to be turning his attention to acting.

The film — King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — is a 2017 fantasy film directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Ritchie, Joby Harold and Lionel Wigram.

It stars Charlie Hunnam as the title character, with Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, ant others in supporting roles.

The plot follows a young ‘Arthur’ who runs the back streets of ‘Londinium’ with his crew, unaware of his royal lineage until he draws the sword ‘Excalibur’ from the stone.

Instantly confronted by the sword’s influence, Arthur is forced to decide when to become involved with his power.

Arthur, however, had to learn to master the sword, face down his demons, unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern – who murdered his parents and stole his crown – to become king.

The post Video: Beckham makes acting debut in ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.