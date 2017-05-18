Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Bella – Radio Ft. Ycee

Posted on May 18, 2017

Tinny Entertainment’s first lady Bella is out with the video to her debut single ‘Radio’.

The Theophilus King directed video has BELLA in a funky but yet classy look as she teams up with fellow label mate Ycee to deliver a top notch record.

The video comes as a follow-up to the successful release of her debut single after signing on to the label. The single is currently enjoying massive airplay on the radio all over.

