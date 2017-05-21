VIDEO: Beyonce Jams Fela’s Song In Baby Shower

It won’t be long before Beyonce has her twins. And to celebrate the impending arrival, the 35-year-old superstar was thrown a ‘push party’ on Saturday in Beverly Hills, attended by her family and closest friends, The Mirror UK reports. The baby shower celebrations were attended by Beyonce’s best friend Kelly Rowland, her sister Solange, Michelle…

The post VIDEO: Beyonce Jams Fela’s Song In Baby Shower appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

