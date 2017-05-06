VIDEO: Bizzy Salifu – Hustle Makoma

Belgium-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, Bizzy Salifu is out with the visuals for his new single, ‘Hustle Makoma’; a follow-up to his recent released, ‘Me Like The Way’ which featured producer/artist, Danny Beatz.

The tune talks about how his lover took him for granted admits all he did for her. “Bizzy Salifu“ expresses how much his love for her was and all he did for her. He shows his singing and rapping prowess on this one to get it complete in sending his message across.

Although it’s a song about a breakup, Bizzy Salifu finds a way to make it enjoyable.

