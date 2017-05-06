Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Bizzy Salifu – Hustle Makoma

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Belgium-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, Bizzy Salifu is out with the visuals for his new single, ‘Hustle Makoma’; a follow-up to his recent released, ‘Me Like The Way’ which featured producer/artist, Danny Beatz.

The tune talks about how his lover took him for granted admits all he did for her. “Bizzy Salifu“ expresses how much his love for her was and all he did for her. He shows his singing and rapping prowess on this one to get it complete in sending his message across.

Although it’s a song about a breakup, Bizzy Salifu finds a way to make it enjoyable.

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post VIDEO: Bizzy Salifu – Hustle Makoma appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.