VIDEO: C.I.Jizzle – Focus

Posted on May 29, 2017

Having been in the music industry since the introduction of Mboko Gang in 2013 and having established a great name for himself in film directing as Mazi C.I.Jizzlé, C.I.Jizzlé is on the quest to share with the hip hop fans how much of a multi-talented artist he is as he drops his new single and visuals for “Focus” under Geobek Entertainment since his breakout as a solo artist.

The new single, “Focus” is a sensual trap song that talks about a lady that has C.I.Jizzlé focused on her booty. It accentuates and exposes C.I.Jizzlé’s versatility as an overall artist as he shows off his rapping and singing skills.

