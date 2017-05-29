VIDEO: Cabosnoop ft. Olamide – Awaa

Cabo Snoop The Windeck Crooner Seems to be back in the game again, after three years of not releasing any new song, the Angolan Superstar is back with his first English/Pidgin song few weeks after the release of Skolo by Swazzi ft him which is Currently topping chart. Awaa featuring Olamide is a mid tempo song written by Swazzi, produced by Femkeyz and Mixed/Mastered by Swaps. Powered By JukeboxMusic/Reves Media Download and listen to this impressive tune.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Cabosnoop ft. Olamide – Awaa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

