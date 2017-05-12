VIDEO: CDQ Ft. Davido – Ko Funny

Shortly after the successful release of the song Ko Funny , by NSNS CEO CDQ featuring DMW Boss Davido. Here is the highly anticipated official video for the smash hit which was shot by Dir Paul Gambit . AUDIO DOWNLOAD Watch and enjoy .

The post VIDEO: CDQ Ft. Davido – Ko Funny appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

