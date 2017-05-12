Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: CDQ Ft. Davido – Ko Funny

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Shortly after the successful release of the song Ko Funny , by NSNS CEO CDQ featuring DMW Boss Davido. Here is the highly anticipated official video for the smash hit which was shot by Dir Paul Gambit .

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and enjoy .

The post VIDEO: CDQ Ft. Davido – Ko Funny appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.