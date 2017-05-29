Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Chigul Reveals When She Lost Her Virginity

Nigerian comedienne and OAP, Chioma Omeruah a.k.a Chigul has in a recent episode of Kemi Adetiba’s King Women revealed that she stayed a virgin till she was 33 years of age. The comedienne during the Episode 9 of the show talked about her family and her past academic track record which she revealed was mostly…

