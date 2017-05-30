VIDEO: Chigul Speaks on Her Marriage At 33, Life On Kemi Adetiba’s "King Women" | Accelerate TV

Popular Comedienne, Chigul in this recent interview with Kemi Adetiba’s, “King Women” talks about the story of her life from academic struggles to finding her path and on to the death of her father.

She also narrates how she got married as a virgin at 33 and lost her virginity in a failed marriage.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

