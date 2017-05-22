VIDEO: Chris Obore explains why parliament has summoned Tumwebaze
FULL VIDEO: Chris Obore, the Director, Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament of Uganda explains to NBS TV why Parliament is summoning ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze for ‘defying’ the house on deadlines for SIM-card registration.
Tumwebaze maintained the deadline last Friday, a day after Parliament had recommended it be pushed to next year.
RELATED STORY
CONFIRMED: SIM-card registration deadline is today https://t.co/J0UqvXAlXa pic.twitter.com/s4w8SwuNyt
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 19, 2017
The post VIDEO: Chris Obore explains why parliament has summoned Tumwebaze appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!