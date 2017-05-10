VIDEO: Cynthia DJ MVP ft Martel B – Gidi

Cynthia DJ MVP teams up with Afrobeat artist Martel B and drops the Visual to (GIDI) first Video off the (Little Brown Girl EP) which charted No5 on the ITUNE WORLD Chart when released on the 7th April 2017 The first African DJ to do so!!

Gidi is a mid-tempo R&B Afrobeat song that celebrates love between man and lady.

For the superstar DJ, who is the new face of Nigerian music abroad, music flows through her system as she spins through the heart of people.‎‎

Cynthia DJ MVP on Twitter and IG – @Cynthia_DjMvp

