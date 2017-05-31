Video: Davido Shades Paul Okoye Over His Living Condition Yet Possessing Expensive Rides

Nigerian singer, Davido has thrown shades the way of Paul Okoye over his old home. The ‘IF’ singer was in a video which has since gone viral seen mocking the One Africa Music Fest promoter and organizer, Paul Okoye after he paid a surprise visit to his old home which had several exotic cars parked…

The post Video: Davido Shades Paul Okoye Over His Living Condition Yet Possessing Expensive Rides appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

