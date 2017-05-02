Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Del’B x Harrysong – Comsa

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music, News

The official video for Harrysong and Del B’s latest duet, COMSA, is finally out for your viewing pleasure.

The Video was directed by Adasa Cookey.

