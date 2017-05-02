VIDEO: Del’B x Harrysong – Comsa
The official video for Harrysong and Del B’s latest duet, COMSA, is finally out for your viewing pleasure.
The Video was directed by Adasa Cookey.
Watch and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Del’B x Harrysong – Comsa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!