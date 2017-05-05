VIDEO: DJ D Double D ft. Da L.E.S – Yeah
South African Hip Hop disc jockey, DJ D Double D releases visuals for the hip-hop tune titled “Yeah”, produced by Gemini Major.
He features the man of the moment, Da L.E.S. It’s a follow-up single to One For The Team.
Watch video below:
