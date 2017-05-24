Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: DNA – How Can

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records’ super-talented twin “DNA” put out the official video for their previously released joint dubbed How Can.

Music produced by Don Jazzy; video shot by Paul Gambit for Kurlevra Productions for your viewing pleasure.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

ENJOY!

 

The post VIDEO: DNA – How Can appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.