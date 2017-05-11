VIDEO: Doc Sam – Suzanna

New Jersey based, Nigerian sexiest Medical Doctor Ogbonna Ugochukwu Samuel, also a talented music artiste and Professional Model ,Whom is popularly known by the name “DOC SAM” Is a Medical doctor that schooled and graduated from a medical school in Europe and came back to Nigeria in 2011 to practice and serve his country until he moved back to the states, His love for music is very exceptional so decided to dedicate his time to pursue his music career with this official single title “Suzanna” Under his own imprint Record Label “Billionaire Music” and the song is currently having hot radio and club rotation in the State,New Jersey,

The song “Suzanna” which was produced by “Oge Beats & Heaven Boy” is a lovely and dance-able tune that ladies and deejay’s extremely love and also have a crispy follow up video that is been shot and directed here in Lagos by Fast rising Bryan Dike, Download and listen the hottest song of the moment “Suzanna”by “DOC SAM” And Watch the Video Below.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

