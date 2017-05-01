VIDEO: Dremo – Iro Nla (Free Mp4 Download)

DMW Signee, Dremo drops the visuals to his latest single “Iro Nla”

Audio produced by Fresh, video filmed and directed by Clarence Peters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD



