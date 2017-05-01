VIDEO: Dremo – Iro Nla (Prod. Fresh)
Here comes the much anticipated first 2017 single from DMW rapper ‘DREMO’.
‘IRO NLA’ was produced by Fresh Beats & video filmed by Clarence Peters in Lagos, Nigeria.
This follows up with an impressive 2016 for DREMO which saw him release stellar hits like FELA, OJERE & 1 2 BANG. DREMO was announced first runner up in the ‘rookie of the year’ competition put together by the Headies in 2016 as well.
‘IRO NLA’ is the first off 5 singles DREMO would be releasing in 2017.
Listen, watch & enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Video below:
The post VIDEO: Dremo – Iro Nla (Prod. Fresh) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
