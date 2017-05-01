VIDEO: Dremo – Iro Nla (Prod. Fresh)

Here comes the much anticipated first 2017 single from DMW rapper ‘DREMO’.

‘IRO NLA’ was produced by Fresh Beats & video filmed by Clarence Peters in Lagos, Nigeria.

This follows up with an impressive 2016 for DREMO which saw him release stellar hits like FELA, OJERE & 1 2 BANG. DREMO was announced first runner up in the ‘rookie of the year’ competition put together by the Headies in 2016 as well.

‘IRO NLA’ is the first off 5 singles DREMO would be releasing in 2017.

Listen, watch & enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Dremo-Iro-Nla.mp3

Video below:

