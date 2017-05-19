Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Drunk Policeman Cruelly Humiliated And Mocked By Residents

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This is very shameful. A security officer became a laughing stock after getting himself drunk while on duty.. The security officer was so drunk that he couldn’t even stand on his feet as residents humiliated him by pouring him buckets of water to bring him back to his senses… Rather than being ashamed of himself, …

The post VIDEO: Drunk Policeman Cruelly Humiliated And Mocked By Residents appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.