Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: EL Magnifico – African Girls (Lome Bae)

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Popular Togolose Music Sensation – EL MAGNIFICO returns with something fresh out of the music kitchen and this one dubbed “African Girls (Lome Bae)” is extraordinarily good.

Produced, Mixed and Mastered by CUL BRIZ with production assistance from SNAGZY. Video directed by Mr. MOE MUSA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: EL Magnifico – African Girls (Lome Bae) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.