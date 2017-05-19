Video: Endowed Lady Tending To Her Herd Of Cattle Takes The Internet By Surprise

As the economic situation in the country worsens with less white collar job to satisfy the multitude of graduates produced by Nigerian universities, a young lady has taken the internet by storm after a video of her surfaced online in her farm. The young endowed lady was captured in the video tending to her herd…

The post Video: Endowed Lady Tending To Her Herd Of Cattle Takes The Internet By Surprise appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

