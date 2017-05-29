VIDEO: Fecko – Ogbeni Joko (Humble Remix)

Nigerian rapper Fecko covers Kendrick Lamar’s hit song ‘Humble’. He titles this one ‘Ogbeni Joko’. The song has a catchy infectious hook. ‘Nwoke sit down, be humble, Ogbeni joko, be humble’. Quite creative.

Enjoy the 2D video rendered by Fecko himself.

