[VIDEO] Ferry breaks down with passengers on board, pushed by tides towards deep sea – The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Ferry breaks down with passengers on board, pushed by tides towards deep sea
Mv Nyayo being towed by KPA tug boats with commuters on board on Tuesday, May 9. ELKANA JACOB. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The biggest and oldest ferry MV Nyayo with commuters on board was this morning pushed by heavy …
