Video for “based on logistics’’ song out soon, says Efe

Efe Ejeba, Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show has assured fans that the video of his recently released song titled; “Based on Logistics“ would be out soon.

Efe gave the assurance while reacting to question by one of his numerous fans on his twitter; handle KING’LYKS@comeradekingsk who asked about the release of the video.

“Thank you @EfeMoney n @Duktorsett for the #basedonlogistics #Hitsong . na my ringtone bdat. Drop d video man. The song is fire #jostified’’

Efe replied on his twitter handle @EfeMoney, Video dey cm…tanx a lot’’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 23 year old rapper and graduate of University of Jos, released an Extended Play (EP) titled “Lagos’’ before going into the Big Brother reality TV show.

Efe has been enjoying his celebrity status since the win with some endorsements and appearances.

He was appointed Ambassador for Entertainment by the Plateau State Government.

He was based in Jos, the state capital before moving to Lagos to boost his musical career and eventually got into the Big Brother house.

Also, Efe was recently welcomed officially to Delta, his home state by the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, his Deputy Mr Kingsley Otuaro and members of the State Executive Council.

He was also crowned as the Prince of Okpe Kingdom in the state by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Chief Felix Mujakperuo.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

