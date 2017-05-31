VIDEO: Four Thieves Caught Stealing On CCTV In Ultramodern Complex in Apo, Abuja, Kill 2 Security Guards

Four thieves have been declared wanted for breaking into shops and killing two security guards at a filling station along Murtala Mohammed Road, Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

CCTV Camera captured the moment the four thieves raided an Ultramodern Shopping complex in Abuja on Monday, May 29th, the 2017 Democracy day.

The footage shows how the men broke in through the window of

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

