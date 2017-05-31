VIDEO: Frankie Jay – Bless Me Ft. Vector

Frankie Jay is here again with another banger to start up the year which he titled “BLESS ME” and he featured the son of Lafiaji on this one, Vector Tha Viper.

The ruffikonz directed video is guaranteed to leave you stunned because of its fusion of class, finesse and remarkable new school culture and inspiration…

The post VIDEO: Frankie Jay – Bless Me Ft. Vector appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

