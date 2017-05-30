VIDEO: Fresh L – I Know

New Fresh L video off his ‘No Service’ EP. This is titled ‘I KNOW’, Audio produced by Bathing Montel & visuals was directed by Shayo THR33.

Fresh L has been pretty consistent over the past few months, releasing songs like FaceTime, Designer Girls ft. BOJ, his own cover of Ycee’s Juice & collaborating on Falz The Bahd Guy’s “Regards To Your Momsi” alongside Ajebutter 22.

Watch & Enjoy his new viral video ‘I Know’.

