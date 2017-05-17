Video From The Hijacking Outside OR Tambo This Week Shows How Terrifying It Was

You might have noticed the ruckus on social media on Monday afternoon, after a fatal hijacking occurred near OR Tambo International Airport.

You also might have heard there was a video of said incident.

Taking place at around 4:30PM, a driver was shot dead when his vehicle, transporting six passengers to the airport, was hijacked, reports Times Live.

The aftermath of the incident was filmed by a motorist, who then shared it on Twitter.

And it’s horrifying:

Where do people get assault rifles and shoot people like they’re dogs? Worse it had to happen at #ORTambo pic.twitter.com/nI30Svjhxu — Abuti Engineer (@Gert_LeNinja) May 15, 2017

Hectic. How awful is it to see how shaken up that women in the black SUV is?

Here’s what allegedly went down:

Police said the driver of a Hyundai H1 motor vehicle was shot dead by a brazen group of criminals. “Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Hyundai H1 was transporting a group of six businesspeople from Johannesburg to the airport when a vehicle attempted to flag them down. The driver of the Hyundai continued driving towards the airport‚” Major-General Sally de Beer said. As he took the off-ramp to the airport‚ the vehicle was blocked by two other vehicles‚ one a black VW Golf‚ whose occupants shot and fatally wounded the H1 driver‚ De Beer said. The suspects then jumped into the H1 and drove off with the passengers. They were later abandoned in Rhodesfield‚ Kempton Park after being robbed of their belongings‚ including cellphones.

According to De Beer, none of the passengers – a group of business executives – were injured, but you can only imagine the psychological damage the incident would have left on them.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

