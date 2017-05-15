VIDEO: G-Druz – Slow Ft. Skales

GDR Records Presents her First Artist G-DRUZ in a Smashing Hot Video for his latest single SLOW featuring The never say never Crooner SKALES produced by International Award winning producer YOUNG D.

G-DRUZ with the real name Gabriel Charles started music Professionally in 2014 when he dropped his first Hip Hop single titled IRE.

SLOW Video was shot in Lagos, directed by AJAYI SCENELOCK.

The post VIDEO: G-Druz – Slow Ft. Skales appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

