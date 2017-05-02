VIDEO: Henshaw Blaze – Ekaro
off his recent project “The UnNAMED KuTi {T.U.K}, Lagos Based AFROBEAT, HIPHOP artiste Henshaw BlaZe, releases a viral visual for his growing fan base to enjoy. The Video is for the Song titled Ekaro O {Good Morning}.A day starter for the City’s Hustlers and also the intro to the album. T.U.K is available for Streaming on Soundcloud & download on major digital stores worldwide. In the mean here is some really good rapping
Watch and ENJOY!
