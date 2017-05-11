VIDEO: Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos

N-Tyze Entertainment & Nigerian music star Humblesmith has continued his stellar year by releasing a befitting video for his hit single ‘Beautiful Lagos‘.

Anticipation reaching its climax with Humblesmith’s new song ‘FOCUS’ quite heavy on pre-order till it drops officially on Monday, the 15th of May, 2017.

The visuals of Beautiful Lagos which features popular Nollywood Actor & Comedian, Francis Odega further accentuate the philosophy behind the song and it is expected to get massive airplay in the weeks to come.

The Video was directed on several locations in Lagos by Clarence Peter.

