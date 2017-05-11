VIDEO: IB Josh ft. Korede Bello – Your Style (Remix) – 360Nobs.com
VIDEO: IB Josh ft. Korede Bello – Your Style (Remix)
Vivace Records signee IB Josh has released the official music video to his smash hit 'Your Style' featuring Mavin superstar Korede Bello. Directed by renowned music video director Ani James of Aje Filmworks, the video depicts teenage vivacity as an …
