Video: Ice Prince Makes Move For “His Kind Of Woman,” Debby-Rise

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper and Chocolate City act, Ice Prince Zamani has hinted on a possible romantic affair in the making with former Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Debby-Rise. The ‘Oleku’ rapper who some weeks ago was reported to have had a major showdown in Warri with Davido has described the former contestant on the reality TV…

The post Video: Ice Prince Makes Move For “His Kind Of Woman,” Debby-Rise appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

