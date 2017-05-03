VIDEO: Idahams – Toast – 360Nobs.com
VIDEO: Idahams – Toast
Barely a week after the release of his high-life gyration single, “Toast”, Idahams has dropped the video for the beautiful song directed by Adasa Cookey. The video for Toast was shot in Lagos and it features appearances by label mate, Mr. 2Kay and fast …
