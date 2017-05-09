Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Igwe 2Pac Calls French Montana, Diddy Out For Stealing His Move

Posted on May 9, 2017

Nigerian actor and musician, Charles Okocha known popularly as Igwe 2pac has called American singer, French Montana out claiming he stole his dance moves. The Nigerian musician and ‘Amo Shine’ crooner who is currently in Texas on tour expressed his dissatisfaction at the theft of his intellectual property and thus called the singer along with…

