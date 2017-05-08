VIDEO: Ike Chuks ft. Dotman – Do Proper

U.K Afro-beats sensation and international dance superstar Ike Chuks premieres the music video for his hit single “Do Proper”; featuring popular “Akube” crooner Dotman.

The visual is unarguably the best music video of 2017; as the lush clip featuring dancers bringing life doing the “Do Proper” dance moves, highlighted in the viral dance video which has gained over 40,000 views on release.

The song is titled after a popular slang/phrase used in encouraging one to be their best at all times, however in this song Monster City Records’ Ike Chuks and afro-pop star Dotman asks a female being pursued to act appropriately and get with the program.

The Unlimited L.A directed music video for the monster hit demands replay; and has crossed the 100,000 views mark on YouTube in barely 2 days. “Do Proper” is available on iTunes and all other digital music platforms, enjoy!

