Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Iyanya Also Fails Meaning Of M.Sc

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and Mavins group act, Iyanya has set the internet agog after he also failed a trivia on international TV. The failure of the artiste comes days after ex-housemate in the Big Brother Naija 2017 competition, Ese Eriate failed to give the meaning of B.Sc during a recent interview with HipTV. Iyanya also during…

The post Video: Iyanya Also Fails Meaning Of M.Sc appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.