VIDEO: Jaywon Ft. Oritse Femi – Banuso (Teaser)

NextWorld Music frontline act Jaywon – the crooner of the famous tune “Odun Yi” (This Year), collaborates with the talented musical Taliban Oritsefemi in this new track “Banuso“.

Enjoy to see a sneak peek of the fire they create together in this awesome tune while you await the official video.

Video Teaser below:

The post VIDEO: Jaywon Ft. Oritse Femi – Banuso (Teaser) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

