Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Jaywon ft. Oritsefemi – Banuso

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Next World Music boss Jaywon, the crooner of the famous tune “Odun Yi” (This Year), collaborates with the talented musical Taliban Oritsefemi in this new track “Banuso”.

With Cameo appearance from Instagram comic act, Josh2funny, this video gets you hooked right from the very start.
Shot by Director ABD.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post VIDEO: Jaywon ft. Oritsefemi – Banuso appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.